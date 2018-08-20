James Corden is turning 40. Here are the reasons why we love him.

Happy birthday, James Corden! The beloved Late Late Show host turns 40 years old on August 22. We are here to thank him for the laughs, karaoke skits, and memorable moments with some of the most famous celebrities.

There are well over 40 reasons to love James Corden as he celebrates his 40th birthday. The warm-hearted Brit has stolen hearts since his Gavin & Stacey sitcom days. And his tenure as host of The Late Late Show, with all of its goofy sketches and segments, has only boosted his popularity. Let’s count some of the reasons why we love him.





First, Corden makes it his priority to give back. After hosting the Brit Awards, he donated his 50,000-pound presenting fee to Comic Relief. That’s a U.K.-based charity that works with comedians to create a world free from poverty. He has also supported other charities, including UNICEF, PETA, and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Next, our guy James definitely doesn’t take himself too seriously as a late-night host. He embraces his true self and is a great role model for everyone watching. Corden isn’t afraid to rock a revealing outfit or dance and sing in the streets. And he’s actually a ridiculously talented musician. He won a Tony Award in 2012 for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors on Broadway, and he always treats passengers to a show during “Carpool Karaoke.”

Speaking of “Carpool Karaoke,” he gave the entertainment world one of the greatest gifts it’s ever gotten. “Carpool Karaoke” is the gift that keeps on giving. He has sung alongside your favorite A-list celebrities, including Madonna, Adele, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez, and so many more. The recurring segment did so well on his late night show that Apple bought the rights and made a “Carpool Karaoke” series.

As if those aren’t enough reasons to love James, let’s talk for one second about how much he loves his wife, Julia Carey – just watch how he thanks her in his Tony speech. Grab your tissues!

The couple were introduced by actor Dominic Cooper at a charity event, and for James it was love at first sight when he met his wife to be.

“I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’ ” he revealed to People. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”

Corden and Carey ended up getting married in 2012 and now have a son, Max, and two daughters, Charlotte and Carey.

Happy 40th birthday, James. We love you! Seriously, never change.

