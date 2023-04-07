James Corden Sets Star-Studded Lineup for Final ‘Late Late Show’ Run Including Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck

The end of an era is on the horizon for late-night television fans. James Corden is stepping away from hosting “The Late Late Show” at the end of the month, wrapping up an eight-year run on the network. But while fans of Corden’s unique brand of humor will inevitably be sad to see him leave, he’s planning to go out with a bang before he turns his focus to his acting career.

CBS has announced that Corden’s final three weeks at the helm of the show will feature a who’s who of A-list celebrity guests. During his final run of episodes, Corden will be joined by Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. He’ll also debut three more of his beloved “Carpool Karaoke” segments, including one with K-pop superstars Blackpink.

While specific dates for each guest’s appearance have yet to be announced, the network revealed that Allison Janney will appear in the last several episodes. The Oscar-winning actress currently holds the record for the most appearances on “The Late Late Show” with 15 episodes to her name, and it appears that she wants to pad her stats to ensure that nobody overtakes her during Corden’s farewell tour.

Corden took over the show from Craig Ferguson in 2015 as part of a larger overhaul of CBS’ late-night lineup following the retirement of David Letterman. He joined the network at the same time that Stephen Colbert began hosting “The Late Show.” Corden’s positivity and knack for churning out viral musical segments quickly turned the show into something of a cultural phenomenon. His “Carpool Karaoke” videos, which feature famous musicians singing along to their own music while driving in a car with Corden, became so popular that it spawned a spin-off series on Apple TV+ and a primetime special that won Corden an Emmy award.

Corden will receive a primetime sendoff when “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” airs on April 27 at 10 p.m. on CBS. The final episode of “The Late Late Show” will air in its typical 12:37 p.m. slot that night.

