James Corden Is Deep In Poop With This Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Parody

Introducing… “The Entrepooneur.”
James Corden resorted to poop jokes to poke fun at Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ rise and fall on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show.”
Corden starred in a spoof version of HBO’s documentary “The Inventor,” which tells the story of how Holmes vowed to revolutionize the health care industry with her blood-testing company but ended up facing fraud charges.
Corden’s parody centered on a box he wanted to place in every home in America ― that would collect feces for testing.
But the problems soon piled up...
Check out the comedy bit here.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.