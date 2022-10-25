James Corden addresses 'rude comment' that got him banned from NYC restaurant: 'A comment I deeply regret'

James Corden returned to The Late Late Show Monday and began the broadcast by addressing the news that erupted last week, while he was on vacation, about him being banned from the popular New York City restaurant Balthazar for reportedly being abusive toward the staff. Corden was regretful for his actions, and said it all started because of his wife’s food allergy.

“We sit down, we ordered, and my wife explained that she has a serious food allergy, right? So when everybody’s meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to. But she hadn’t taken a bite of it or anything, all was good,” Corden said. “As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made — I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself. And it is a comment I deeply regret.”

Corden said that because he remained calm, he left the restaurant that day not believing he’d done anything wrong.

“Because I didn’t shout or scream, like, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right?” Corden said. “But the truth is, I have. I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

Corden said he called the owner of Balthazar, Keith McNally, and apologized for the incident, and said he hopes to be able to apologize to the staff in person someday.

“That I’ve ever upset anybody, ever, it was never my intention. It just wasn’t,” Corden said. “And I love that restaurant, I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day so when I’m back in New York I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do.”

McNally rescinded the ban following Corden’s apology, saying he believes in second chances.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.

