James Comer Makes Walmart Comment That Draws Snickers From White House Spox

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) claimed the GOP now has enough votes for an impeachment inquiry because lawmakers visited Walmart on a recent break and got a push from shoppers. (Watch the video below.)

Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, has yet to providehard evidence to support claims of bribery and influence-peddling against President Joe Biden. But the campaign against Biden continues on conservative news outlets.

Maria Bartiromo asked Comer on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” if Republicans had enough votes to begin the inquiry even if the GOP was out one less seat due to the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Mediaite reported. Comer answered in the affirmative with this dubious take of why Republican moderates are now convinced it’s the right thing to do.

“We were in Washington, D.C., for 10 weeks, and there are about 15-20 moderates,” Comer said. “They really worry about what CNN says, or what The Washington Post writes, and they were getting in their head, Maria.”

“But then, a great thing happened during Thanksgiving: the members went home — many of ’em for the first time in over 10 weeks — and they met people in Walmart, and people on Main Street, and they’re like, ‘What in the world have the Bidens done to receive millions and millions of dollars from our enemies around the world, and did they not pay taxes on it?’” he continued.

“So they heard from their constituents: ‘Yes, we want you to move forward. We want to know the truth, and we expect the Bidens to be held accountable for public corruption.’”

James Comer tells Maria Bartiromo that moderate House Republicans are more willing to to vote for a Biden impeachment inquiry now because they went home over Thanksgiving and heard from their constituents at Walmart pic.twitter.com/gavFiabw0Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2023

Ian Sams, a White House spokesman for oversight and investigations and special assistant to Biden, was definitely amused.

“Burisma, it’s the talk of Walmarts nationwide!!!” he snarked with a laughing-cry-face emoji on X. The president’s son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president, prompting complaints from state department officials and speculation of corruption by others.

“So we are unified at a time when I think it’s no secret our conference is broken in a lot of ways,” Comer continued. “The members have heard from their constituents back home. They have confidence in the credibility of our investigation, and the mountains of evidence we’ve accumulated. So I’m confident we’re gonna have the votes to move forward with this impeachment inquiry.”

