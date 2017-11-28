James Cameron admits Avatar 4 and 5 might not happen

James Cameron has admitted that if things don’t go well for the upcoming Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, his planned fourth and fifth movies could hit the skids.

The director announced back in 2016 that rather than two more movies in the series, he was going to make four, bringing the epic sci-fi saga to five movies in all.

He also announced plans to film all of the movies at once, a first in cinema for a multi-film project of this size.

However, it appears that Cameron may have acknowledged the elephant in the room – that being the appetite for four more Avatar movies.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he conceded that if the moviegoing public isn’t with him, then things may not work out.

“Let’s face it, if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t make enough money, there’s not going to be a 4 and 5,” he said.

“They’re fully encapsulated stories in and of themselves. It builds across the five films to a greater kind of meta narrative, but they’re fully formed films in their own right, unlike, say, The Lord of the RIngs trilogy, where you really just had to sort of go, ‘Oh, s**t, all right, well I guess I better come back next year.’ Even though that all worked and everybody did.”

How this tallies with his production plans is not known.

He added that movies are not being made ‘back-to-back’.

“It’s really all one big production,” he said. “It’s more the way you would shoot a miniseries. So we’ll be shooting across all [Avatar scripts] simultaneously.”

Back in September, when cameras started rolling in Los Angeles, it emerged that the budget for the four movies is expected to surpass $1 billion.

Luckily, the first movie alone made $2.788 billion at the worldwide box office.

‘Avatar 2’ is due for release on December 18, 2020, ‘Avatar 3’ on December 17, 2021, ‘Avatar 4’ on December 20, 2024, and ‘Avatar 5’ on December 19, 2025.

