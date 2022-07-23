James Caan's Cause of Death Revealed as a Combination of Heart Problems

ctor James Caan from "Henry's Crime" poses for a portrait during the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival in Guess Portrait Studio at Hyatt Regency Hotel on September 14, 2010 in Toronto, Canada.

Matt Carr/Getty James Caan

James Caan's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor died earlier this month due to heart problems, according to a death certificate for the star that was obtained by PEOPLE.

Caan died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, states the document, first obtained by TMZ.

The Godfather actor also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.

Per his death certificate, Caan died at 9:02 p.m. local time at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 6. TMZ reported that he has since been buried at Eden Memorial Park in California.

Actor James Caan attends Humane Society of The United States' annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles benefit at Paramount Studios on April 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic James Caan

Caan's death was initially announced through a tweet from the actor's official Twitter account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the tweet added.

Caan is now survived by sons Scott, James, Jacob and Alexander, as well as daughter Tara.

A titan in the film industry, Caan's movie and TV career stretches back over 60 years, with some of his most notable roles being in The Godfather (1972), Misery (1990) and Elf (2003).

Other notable roles throughout his career include in films like Brian's Song (1971), Cinderella Liberty (1973), The Gambler (1974), Rollerball (1975), Dick Tracy (1990), Bottle Rocket (1996) and Eraser (1996).

Caan was also known for appearances on television — perhaps most notably for starring as Ed Deline in the dramedy series Las Vegas, which ran for five seasons on NBC from 2003 to 2008.

Among Caan's numerous accolades are four Golden Globe nominations, along with nods from both the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

According to IMDb, Caan's final film role will be in 2023's Fast Charlie. The action-crime-thriller is listed as in post-production, and costars Morena Baccarin and Pierce Brosnan.

Caan was previously married four times: first to Dee Jay Mattis, from 1961 to 1966, then to Sheila Ryan in 1976.

He later married Ingrid Hajek in 1990. The two divorced in 1995, and he wed Linda Stokes later that year.

The actor filed for divorce from Stokes in 2005, but the two later reconciled. Caan and Stokes were in the middle of a divorce as of December 2016, according to TMZ.