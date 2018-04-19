James Bond’s Naomie Harris backs Cillian Murphy to take over from Daniel Craig as 007

James Bond star Naomie Harris has thrown her support behind Cillian Murphy to step into Daniel Craig’s shoes and become the next 007 agent.

The Miss Moneypenny actress has given the Peaky Blinders star her blessing to take over the role, when Craig steps down from the franchise after the next film.

While a number of A-list names have been thrown into the mix, including James Norton and Idris Elba, it seems that Harris already has a firm favourite.

Speaking to the Daily Mail she said: “He's a great actor. I can totally see him in that role.”

The name's Murphy: Cillian Murphy's name has been bandied about (BBC/Caryn Mandabach/Robert Viglasky)

Murphy recently had his odds slashed from 33/1 to 12/1 to take over after it was confirmed Danny Boyle will direct Craig’s final outing as Bond. The pair previously collaborated on 28 Days Later and Sunshine.

But the world could be about to get its first female Bond after Murphy and current favourite Norton were overtaken by “any” actress earlier this month following a surge of bets that saw bookmakers slash the odds of the next person to play the 007 agent being female from 33/1 to 12/1.

Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt had her odds cut from 250/1 to 50/1 to play the iconic British spy with Gillian Anderson’s name also being bandied about.

Craig confirmed his return to the role after months of speculation. The actor has enjoyed four outings as the British spy in Skyfall, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Spectre.

Announcing the news on US chat show The Late Show, he told host Stephen Colbert: “I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait.”

The as-of-yet untitled 25th film is set for release in November 2019.