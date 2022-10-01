Jameela Jamil Torches Met Gala for Naming ‘Bigoted,’ ‘Distinctly Hateful’ Karl Lagerfeld as 2023 Theme

Jameela Jamil has expressed disapproval of German designer Karl Lagerfeld as the theme of the 2023 Met Gala, citing his “distinctly hateful” way he speaks “mostly towards women.”

The gala organizers announced Friday that the late fashion artist will be the theme for the May 2023 extravaganza in celebration of his work; it will coincide with an exhibit of the same title, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

“This man… was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform is [sic] such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked… there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts,” the “She-Hulk” actress wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.

Also Read:

Jameela Jamil Says ‘Society Is Gonna Collapse’ if Federal Abortion Ban Happens: ‘We Are Already Way Over Our Heads’

“Those groups were women who were sexually assaulted, the entire me too movement, gay couples who wanted to adopt, all fat people, specifically fat women, and some of his greatest harm was against Muslim refugees, and the disgusting way he spoke about people fleeing their homes for fear of their lives,” her caption continued.

The first slide on the carousel Jamil posted contains a black and white photo of the fashion titan, the word “Nope” pasted into the bottom half. She also encouraged her followers to swipe through her photos for receipts, highlighting how Lagerfeld fat-shamed women, criticized the #MeToo movement and made some questionable comparisons between the Holocaust and immigration.

On a subsequent slide where she posted a quote from Lagerfeld about sexual harassment in light of the #MeToo movement, Jamil acknowledged that “saying this probably ends [her] relationship with vogue.”

Story continues

Also Read:

Jameela Jamil Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series as Villain Titania

“I’m amazed to see the entire met gala and all the famous celebrities and models celebrating someone who said this s— about women so often,” she wrote, followed by a Lagerfeld quote she cut from a 2018 Numéro Magazine piece, which reads, “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent.”

The latter half of Jamil’s caption again called into question Met Gala organizers’ specific choice amidst so many others who aren’t “bigoted white men.”

“What happened to everyone’s principles and ‘advocacy,’” she wrote. “You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people. “

“Sorry, but no. This isn’t the 90s,” she concluded. “We didn’t fight all this s— just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people’s skinny faves… come on now.”

Also Read:

How Jameela Jamil Thinks Cancel Culture Should Handle JK Rowling and Others Who ‘Have Done Irrevocable Harm’ (Video)