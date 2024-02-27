Jam Master Jay: Godson and childhood friend guilty of Run-DMC star's murder

The godson and a childhood friend of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay have been convicted of his murder in New York City more than two decades ago.

Karl Jordan Jr, 40, and Ronald Washington, 59, targeted the musician at his recording studio after being cut out of a drug deal, the trial heard.

The hip-hop pioneer, real name Jason Mizell, was 37 when he was shot in the head in Queens on 30 October 2002.

Jordan and Washington now face at least 20 years in prison.

Mizell was a founding member of Run-DMC, the influential hip-hop group known for 1980s tracks such as It's Tricky, It's Like That and Aerosmith collaboration Walk This Way.

But as the group's popularity faded, he got involved in cocaine trafficking.

Prosecutors said Jordan and Washington thought they would be part of a drug deal worth nearly $200,000, and were angry when they were cut out.

