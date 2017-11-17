Jake Gyllenhaal rumoured to take over Batman from Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck might still have the keys to the batmobile, but rumour has it that his replacement is already being courted.

Director Matt Reeves – he of ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ fame – will be behind the camera for ‘The Batman’.

And according to rumours, his choice for the new Bruce Wayne is Jake Gyllenhaal.

Podcaster John Campea is behind the rumours, saying that the talk has come from the same source that confirmed to him that Ben Affleck is now done with the role.

He goes on to say that Gyllenhaal has even met with Reeves to discuss the part, though it’s far from a done deal.

And while even Affleck quitting has not been in any way confirmed yet, he does appears to be making noises that suggest he’s soon to be hanging up the cowl.

In an interview with USA Today, he spoke of how he wouldn’t be playing Batman ‘forever’, and that he wants to find ‘a graceful and cool way to segue out of it’.

Gyllenhaal has previously eschewed the world of comicbook movies, however, after reportedly being courted by Marvel.

He was also offered the part of Rick Flag in ‘Suicide Squad’ when Tom Hardy dropped out, but declined.

