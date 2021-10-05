Jake Gyllenhaal Gave A Really Honest Answer About Possibly Getting Married To Partner Jeanne Cadieu

World Associated Press

The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 revolt, announced Tuesday that he would seek the presidency in next year’s elections in what activists say is an attempt to whitewash a dark period in the country’s history marked by plunder and human rights atrocities. Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in a brief Facebook video that he would unite Filipinos to be able to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has destroyed lives, battered the economy and brought widespread misery. Issues surrounding the Marcoses, however, continue to stoke political divisions more than three decades after the dictator's downfall.