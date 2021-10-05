Jake Gyllenhaal Gave A Really Honest Answer About Possibly Getting Married To Partner Jeanne Cadieu

undefined

Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jeanne Cadieu on the red carpet at the premiere of
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

undefined

Jake Gyllenhaal on the 7th Annual Headstrong Gala red carpet in a light-colored turtleneck and dark blazer
Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for the Headstrong Project
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the opening night of the New York City Center Encores! Off-Center production of &#39;Little Shop of Horrors&#39;
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures&#39;
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

undefined

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attend the
Erica Price / WireImage / Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal on the red carpet of the movie
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the
Walter Mcbride / WireImage / Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal dressed casually at the Los Angeles premiere of
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jake was recognized for his performance in Sea Wall/A Life at the Tonys. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Jake Gyllenhaal on the 74th Annual Tony Awards red carpet with one hand in his pants pocket
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jake Gyllenhaal at the 70th Annual Tony Awards in a bow tie
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images