Jake Gyllenhaal: 'I don't want to make films that only exist on the surface'

The definition of 'character actor' reads as 'one who specialises in playing eccentric or unusual people rather than leading roles.' While perennial lead star Jake Gyllenhaal could never technically be labelled as such, there's no denying his status as an actor who fluidly bridges the gap by fronting films playing these precise types of roles. In this way, Gyllenhaal is in a league of his own.

Another factor setting Gyllenhaal aside from the rest is an old-fashioned passion for the craft, something easy to discern after mere minutes in the company of an actor who evidently cares as much about his little-seen early roles (2001 comedy Bubble Boy) as he does the ones that - in an alternate world - would have won him every award going (here's looking at you, Nightcrawler).

It’s perhaps no stretch to say that Gyllenhaal's enthusiasm has hit a new peak following his latest role in Stronger, a passion project-of-sorts telling the real-life story of civilian Jeff Bauman who had both his legs amputated following the tragic Boston Marathon bombing on 15 April 2013. The actor also produces from John Pollono's screenplay based on Bauman's own memoir.

Unlike Patriots Day, Peter Berg's 2016 dramatisation of the ensuing manhunt, this film focuses on the very human story of one man's recalibration following his life-altering injury. While no stranger to changing his physicality for a role (he reportedly piled on 45 lbs for boxing drama Southpaw in 2015), Stronger posed Gyllenhaal with a bigger challenge he rates as one of the most important he's faced in his career to date.

"I felt a responsibility to Jeff all the way along," Gyllenhaal explains. "He’s a real human being who’s still here and is vibrant and thoughtful [so] I think all of those aspects made it a real challenge for me. I wanted to do him service. Trying to conceptualise what it’s like to not only lose your limbs but also [to do it] in a way that Jeff did... I really feel like he’s superhuman."

Gyllenhaal's respect for Bauman is sincere. The duo spent a year together before filming began, striking up a camaraderie which enabled the actor to deliver what could well be one of the year's most formative performances.

Rather than make what could have been a Lifetime-style film layered with faux schmaltz, director David Gordon Green opted for an authenticity best exemplified in a key scene showing the removal of Bauman's bandages post-amputation: the camera fixes on Gyllenhaal and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslaney (here playing Bauman's girlfriend, Erin Hurley) honing in on nothing but their raw emotion.

Gyllenhaal nods. “That [scene] was based on an incredible moment where Jeff said he didn’t want to have either him or Erin see his legs when they did it. That was just so moving. David would roll the camera for very long takes and there would be a moment where these boundaries disappeared and dissolved and we were living in the moment.”

The result is the film's best scene. While sporadically coaxing your tear ducts, Stronger is unexpectedly also very funny - something that drew Gyllenhaal to the project in the first place.

“The reason I wanted to do the movie is because I was laughing when I first read the screenplay," he reveals. "I surprisingly found myself cracking up four pages in, then I was moved and then I'd be cracking up again. That was what got me wanting to play the character. Jeff is one of the funniest people I know.”