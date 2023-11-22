Jake Bongiovi, Bon Jovi's son, is ready to rock in new teaser clip for 'Rockbottom'

Like father, like son.

Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, rocks the night away in a teaser clip from the upcoming movie “Rockbottom.”

“I just have one question,” says Jake from a concert stage. “Are you ready to rock!”

Cue the '80s inspired metal music and a montage of the film's co-stars in the clip, released this week. “Rockbottom” is “coming soon,” according to its social media.

The movie is a rock 'n' roll comedy about an '80s hair metal band called CougarSnake. It stars Tom Everett Scott (“That Thing You Do,” “13 Reasons Why”). Todd Tucker (“The Terror of Hallow’s Eve”) is the writer and director.

Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in a teaser clip for the upcoming movie "Rockbottom."

Jake is the third of four kids for Sayreville sweethearts Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. The 21-year-old is engaged to actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of Netflix's “Stranger Things.” He's gained notoriety himself on social media and has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Jake, who's featured prominently in “Rockbottom” promo art, did not share the teaser clip on his IG.

Jake is also scheduled to star in the upcoming “Sweethearts,” a romantic comedy starring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga.

Jordan Weiss, creator of Hulu's “Dollface,” is the director.

Dad Jon appeared in several films and TV in the '90s and 2000s, including “Moonlight and Valentino,” “U-571” and multiple episodes of “Ally McBeal.”

