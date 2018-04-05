Jaime King Breaks Her Silence on Bizarre Attack That Left Her Son Covered in Glass

The actress took to Instagram to thank police, criticize paparazzi who stood by during the attack and to call for better resources for homeless and the mentally ill.

Jaime King admits she and her 4-year-old son are still shaken, a day after a bizarre attack in which a man jumped on her car and smashed the windshield, sending glass raining on her child.

"James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "The news that has been released has been inaccurate to the level of sustained violence and intent of this act."

King thanked police for their efforts and their investigation, which is continuing.

According to Beverly Hills Police, on Wednesday, King's car was parked along Bedford Drive with a friend in the driver's seat and James sitting in his car seat in back, when a Los Angeles man later identified as Paul Francis Floyd, 47, jumped on the car.

"The suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," police said. "In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm."

Floyd was arrested on a single count each of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor battery, and two counts of felony vandalism. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

King wrote that she was appalled at the actions of paparazzi who were nearby when the attack occurred.

"I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack, I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help," she wrote.

But she praised her friend who helped keep little James safe during the attack.

"My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get him. He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn't catch her," she wrote. "Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome. I encourage all women and men to arm themselves with the skill of self-defense training, I promise you will never know when you might need to use it."

Finally, King called for better resources for the homeless and mentally ill, a problem that has become increasingly more challenging in recent years in Los Angeles due to rises in the homeless population.

"Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping the people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they require," she said on Instagram. "I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary."

Related Articles: