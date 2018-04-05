Jaime King's 4-Year-Old Son Struck By Glass After Man Allegedly Smashes Her Windshield

The actress took to Instagram to thank police, criticize paparazzi who stood by during the attack and to call for better resources for homeless and the mentally ill.

Actress and model Jaime King's friend and her 4-year-old son, James, were attacked Wednesday, when police say a man jumped on her car and pummeled the rear windshield, sending glass onto her boy.

Beverly Hills Police tell ET that King's car was parked along Bedford Drive with a friend in the driver's seat and James sitting in his car seat in back, when a Los Angeles man later identified as Paul Francis Floyd, 47, jumped on the car.

"The suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," police said. "In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm."

King, who wasn't in the car at the time, was seen after the attack, distraught.

Police said Floyd had also kicked another vehicle, prior to attacking King's.

Floyd was arrested on a single count each of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor battery, and two counts of felony vandalism. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the matter.

