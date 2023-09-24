‘The Jail Lace Fronts Ain’t Lacing’: Tory Lanez’s New Mugshot Gets Roasted Online After Fans Zoom In on His Hair

Tory Lanez is getting a taste of his own medicine, as fans dragged him online after his latest mugshot hit social media.

The rapper born Daystar Peterson, was recently denied bail during his appeal of his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. As previously reported, Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence during the shooting incident that occurred in 2020.

Tony Lanez gets roasted online for new mugshot after he was denied bond in his appeal of his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo: @torylanez/Instagram)

Due to evidence that was presented during the highly publicized and controversial court case, the jury disagreed with Lanez’s defense team and found him guilty on all three charges. The Canadian musician was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lanez’s team has adamantly proclaimed his innocence and filed for an appeal not too long after his sentencing. Lanez also applied for bond during his appeal in order to live with his son, Kai, and the child’s mother, Raina Chassagne, whom Lanez recently married.

However, the judge denied his request for bond, calling Lanez “a possible flight risk.”

The “Jerry Sprunger” artist was moved from Los Angeles County Jail to what will likely be his new home for the next decade, North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He received an updated mugshot during his processing at the prison.

In his old mugshot, Lanez was smiling, his hairline was shaped up, and he looked like he was in good spirits. In this latest one, the 31-year-old is already showing signs of stress that the sentence has brought upon him. Lanez looks as if he had already served ten years, with no smile in sight, his beard slowly growing in, and bags under his eyes.

But of all the obvious changes, what stuck out most to fans was how atrocious the rapper’s hair looked.

“He got underarm hair on his head.”

“Bro bro hairline expired he need a touch up.”

“Not his wig glue beading up! The jail lace fronts ain’t lacing or fronting I see.”

“The toupee got eggs in it?”

Lanez won’t be laughing at the jokes, but maybe the “Savage” rapper will. Megan Thee Stallion has had to deal with negative online reception ever since Lanez decided to accuse the Houston native of lying about him shooting her.

During the trial, it was discovered that the “Say It” rapper was feeding court information to internet bloggers, like DJ Akademiks, in a way to sway public opinion in his favor.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper said Lanez and his actions “tormented and terrorized” her, and in a handwritten note to the judge, she stated that she “hasn’t experienced a single day of peace since the shooting.”

Megan went quiet for a while during and after the trial but in a recent sit-down with Billboard, the 28-year-old claimed that she was coming back in a big way. She said in the interview, “I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters and now I’m starting with a blank slate.”

Megan said “the hotties” were going to be excited with the new things she has coming down the pipeline. So far, the “Real Hot Girl” has released the Latin-inspired song “Bongos” with Cardi B and toned up her banging body through a partnership with Nike.

She’s currently a brand ambassador for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and will even show off her acting chops with roles in the latest season of Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and the upcoming R-rated movie “Dicks: The Musical.”