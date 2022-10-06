Jada Pinkett Smith writing book covering 'complicated marriage to Will Smith'

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to put the story of her "complicated marriage to Will Smith" to paper.

The 51-year-old actress and Red Table Talk host will publish a currently untitled memoir in 2023, which is set to cover her "lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey," per the Associated Press.

A Dey Street synopsis outlines Pinkett Smith's life as "a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," the outlet reported Thursday.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the Oscars after the latter slapped Chris Rock

Among other topics to be included in the book are Pinkett Smith's upbringing in Baltimore, her friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur, courtship with Smith, and experience as a mother of three.

While she's best known as the star of major films like The Matrix series and Girls Trip, Pinkett Smith was at the center of a media firestorm alongside her husband earlier this year after Smith slapped comedian and host Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. The slap occurred after Rock made a joke about the hair of Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis.

The King Richard Oscar winner later apologized for the incident, though he was subsequently banned from attending Academy-sanctioned events (including the Oscars) for the next decade. Pinkett Smith addressed the moment on an episode of her Red Table Talk series earlier this year.

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," she said. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

