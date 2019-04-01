Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows the Kardashians in Wake of Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Interview

Jada Pinkett Smith appears to be standing by Jordyn Woods amid the model’s ongoing fallout with the Kardashians.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Jada, 47, unfollowed members of the famous family on Instagram last month. She is noticeably not following momager Kris Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The move comes weeks after Woods appeared on her Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to address reports of her involvement in Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating scandal.

TMZ was first to report the news of Jada’s social media move. She still follows Woods’ estranged BFF Kylie Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Reps for Jada did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jada and her husband, Will Smith, have known Woods since she was born. Her father John — who died in January 2017 — worked in the television business as a sound engineer and met Will on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Woods grew up calling Will her “uncle.”

In fact, it was Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith who first introduced Woods to Kylie in middle school. “She’s known Jaden like her whole life,” Kylie, 21, explained in a YouTube video over the summer. “I met him in middle school and they were best friends, they still are. … [Jordyn] put [her] name in my phone with a purple heart and I still have a purple heart in my phone.”

It was that close family bond Woods shares with the Smith family that prompted her appearance on Red Table Talk, after reports surfaced she and Tristan had hooked up while the 28-year-old NBA player was still dating Khloé (the mother of his daughter True Thompson, who turns 1 on April 12).

Her visit to the table on March 1 was the first time Woods spoke out about the incident, which isolated her from the Kardashian/Jenner family. Prior to sitting down with Jada, Woods had to move out of Kylie’s house, with a source telling PEOPLE that “the Kardashians are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn.”

As hurt as they are, Woods maintained to Jada that she never hooked up with Tristan — though she did admit to kissing him on the lips goodbye after a night of partying in his home. “I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said on the show. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”