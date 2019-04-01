Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows the Kardashians in Wake of Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Interview

Jada Pinkett Smith appears to be standing by Jordyn Woods amid the model’s ongoing fallout with the Kardashians.
A source confirms to PEOPLE that Jada, 47, unfollowed members of the famous family on Instagram last month. She is noticeably not following momager Kris Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The move comes weeks after Woods appeared on her Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to address reports of her involvement in Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating scandal.
TMZ was first to report the news of Jada’s social media move. She still follows Woods’ estranged BFF Kylie Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner.
Reps for Jada did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Jada and her husband, Will Smith, have known Woods since she was born. Her father John — who died in January 2017 — worked in the television business as a sound engineer and met Will on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Woods grew up calling Will her “uncle.”
In fact, it was Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith who first introduced Woods to Kylie in middle school. “She’s known Jaden like her whole life,” Kylie, 21, explained in a YouTube video over the summer. “I met him in middle school and they were best friends, they still are. … [Jordyn] put [her] name in my phone with a purple heart and I still have a purple heart in my phone.”
It was that close family bond Woods shares with the Smith family that prompted her appearance on Red Table Talk, after reports surfaced she and Tristan had hooked up while the 28-year-old NBA player was still dating Khloé (the mother of his daughter True Thompson, who turns 1 on April 12).
Her visit to the table on March 1 was the first time Woods spoke out about the incident, which isolated her from the Kardashian/Jenner family. Prior to sitting down with Jada, Woods had to move out of Kylie’s house, with a source telling PEOPLE that “the Kardashians are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn.”
As hurt as they are, Woods maintained to Jada that she never hooked up with Tristan — though she did admit to kissing him on the lips goodbye after a night of partying in his home. “I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said on the show. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”
For her part, Jada showed Woods compassion, explaining that she felt Woods was being targeted because of her race.
“You know, being a black woman in the game for so long as I’ve been, just seeing that without people even having heard your side and just not giving the benefit of the doubt, it just always seems like it’s so easy to just target black women and put everything on us — even if there’s other people involved,” she said.
Will also appeared on Red Table Talk, via video conference, to support Woods. “The world attacks; it just happens,” he said. “You’ll never get around the world attacking but i want you to know that you are supported and i got you and we got you.”
“Take your medicine and tell your truth. This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is,” he added. “This world is not going to break you. We won’t allow you.”
In the wake of the scandal, Woods has been traveling to promote her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes collection, all while trying to patch up her relationship with Kylie.
A source recently told PEOPLE that the two have had limited contact. “Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source said. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”
Another insider told PEOPLE that the Kardashians are allowing the makeup mogul to work out her friendship with Woods on her own. “It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the source said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”
Meanwhile, Woods was recently featured in the new trailer for season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Kris saying, “Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie,” as she raises a glass to cheers the longtime pals.
Another scene in the trailer showed Khloé getting emotional — cryptically yelling into a phone, “My family was ruined!”
After Woods’ Red Table Talk interview was posted online, Khloé slammed Woods, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”
In a series of emotional tweets the next day, Khloé softened her tone, placing the blame fully on Thompson.
“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”
“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she said.