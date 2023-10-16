Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are ‘working very hard’ to reconcile

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has clarified the status of her marriage to Will Smith , less than a week after revealing the couple had been separated since 2016. She says there is no divorce, and there is no plan for one.

The actress, whose new memoir “Worthy” has come with several attention-grabbing revelations, sat with “TODAY” show host Hoda Kotb Monday to say that she and the Academy Award winner are “working very hard” to heal their relationship.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told co-anchor Kotb when asked about the post-marriage possibilities. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”

“There’s no divorce on paper,” Pinkett Smith continued. “We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

In a pre-recorded interview that aired as NBC last week, the “Red Table Talk” host said the Hollywood power couple have been living “separate lives” for the past seven years, though not legally divorced.

During Monday’s live in-studio interview, Pinkett Smith, 52, clarified her initial comments, which subsequently created a firestorm of social media reactions.

“Here’s the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process,” she began. “I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can’t be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there.”

The couple, who wed in 1997, are the parents of recording artists and actors Jaden, 25, and 22-year-old Willow.

