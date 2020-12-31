Jada Pinkett Smith Rocks a Blue Bikini in New Year's Eve Photo: 'I Welcome You 2021'

Jada Pinkett Smith is saying goodbye to 2020 in style!

On Thursday afternoon, the 49-year-old actress shared a sexy photograph of herself kneeling on the sand of a beach as the sun glowed in the background behind her.

The Red Table Talk host smiled strikingly at the camera in the New Year's Eve shot, while sporting a blue-and-white bikini as she rocked a short blonde pixie cut. Jada also accessorized her tropical look with layered gold necklaces.

"I welcome you 2021 with open arms," Jada wrote alongside the beach day photograph. "I have no expectations. I’m going to be still and grateful✨💖✨."

Fans of the Girls Trip star admired her stunning shot and shared their admiration in the comments section of the post. "You don't age!" one user wrote as another added, "Beautiful!!!" alongside three heart-eyed emojis.

2020 was a year of highs for Jada, who saw triumphs with her Facebook Watch talk show, as well as some low moments that came about earlier this year tied to the revelation of her relationship with August Alsina.

Back in July, Alsina, 28, made headlines after he claimed he had a relationship with Jada during an interview with Angela Yee on YouTube. Alsina said that the two met through her and Will Smith's son Jaden, 22, back in 2015.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

Then, in an episode of Red Table Talk that same month, Jada and Will, 52, sat down to discuss her relationship with the singer, which she revealed took place years ago, while she and her husband were briefly separated.

"Four and a half years ago … I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends," she said at the time. "And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state."

"We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time," she said, later clarifying that the pair "decided that we were going to separate for a period of time."

The pair eventually found their way back together after rediscovering what made them feel happy as individuals.

"Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturities, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing," Jada said on her Facebook Watch show.

"And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable. And I let that be and hadn't talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago]," she continued.

The two were able to repair their relationship with Jada saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

"We refer to ourselves as life partners ... you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” said Will, quipping that marriage "ain’t for the weak of heart."