Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had a Threesome 'Once': 'I Was Very, Very Young'

Jada Pinkett Smith is once again getting real about her sex life.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 47-year-old actress answered a question by a fan that asked her if she’d ever had a threesome.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” she said as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes. “Like early 20s.”

The Girls Trip actress continued, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”

She added, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.'”

Her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, replied, “[It was] a sexual experiment.”

On Monday’s episode, the three stars explore alternatives to conventional marriage when they meet a “throuple” — two women and a man in a three-way romantic relationship.

The episode comes after Pinkett Smith won the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday.

“Often we applaud the trails that people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind, that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs, and pain,” she told the crowd while accepting the award.

“It’s these eternal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world,” she continued before noting, “Every last person in this room must do that at some capacity.”

“That means that every single person in this room is trailblazing, whether it’s within or without,” she added. “So as you honor me tonight, I wanna honor all of you and I wanna say here’s to us for all of our trailblazing!”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.