Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' drops Season 5 trailer — is Will Smith slap going to be discussed?

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk is back — but it doesn't address the slap seen around the world, at least in the trailer.

The Season 5 trailer for the Facebook Watch show dropped Tuesday — one day ahead of the premiere. While many different celebrities and newsmakers will be featured this season, there was surprisingly zero mention of the Will Smith Oscars slap.

The assumption is they will discuss it — after all, Will and Jada brought her extramarital entanglement with August Alsina to the red table in 2020. So the trailer not including it makes for an odd watch, especially seeing as how hotly debated Will slapping Chris Rock at the March 27 awards show has been — and the repercussions that have followed for the Best Actor Oscar winner. Plus, Will's reaction stemmed from Rock's joke about Jada's hair — and the RTT co-host has used the show to discuss her struggle with alopecia.

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

So while we expect "some healing to happen," as Jada likes to say, on that front, what's showcased in the trailer are other famous guests. For the first time, the Smith kids — co-host Willow, Jaden and Trey — sit down together to talk about growing up Smith.

Celebrity guests also include the mother-daughter duo of Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin. The Oscar winner discusses having agoraphobia and they both talk about having anxiety. Basinger also touches on her high-profile divorce from Alec Baldwin. Plus, Janelle Monáe appears, along with her mom, and opens up about her dad's drug addiction to crack cocaine. And the mom of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide in January, speaks for the first time.

All the shows about con artists are having a moment and RTT capitalizes there too with a victim of Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev sharing her story. Anna Sorokin's former friend Rachel DeLoache Williams, who was swindled as well, is also a guest.

Red Table Talk's Season 5 debuts Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.