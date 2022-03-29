  • Oops!
Jada Pinkett Smith posts cryptic message about 'healing' after Will Smith Oscars slap

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on Instagram after husband Will Smith's Oscars slap and apology — but what does it mean?

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the text image said. Comments are limited on who could respond to the post.

There's no additional context, so there are many ways to interpret Jada's sentiment. Of course, Will issued a public apology Monday for slapping presenter Chris Rock mid-show and then cursing him out during a telecast broadcast to more than 200 countries, so that could be the healing.

The healing could be a reference to Rock's joke at her expense that her shaved head made her a good contender for a G.I. Jane sequel. The reason her head is shaved is because she has the autoimmune disorder alopecia and her hair had been falling before she started shaving it last year. Rock apparently didn't know about the alopecia. In Will's apology, he said "the joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Others speculate the season could be what's ahead on Red Table Talk, Jada's Facebook Watch show. While everyone wants to hear directly from Will about what drove him to lash out, many think he'll probably do so on his wife's show. After all, after Jada confirmed she had an extramarital "entanglement" during her open marriage with Will, the couple infamously discussed it on RTT.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
After Will Smith hit Chris Rock during the Oscars, he won the award for Best Actor. He also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with his family: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith. (Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Either way, Will, who ended up winning a Best Actor Oscar for King Richard minutes after the slap, has issued a formal apology for Sunday's events. And while Rock declined to file a police report against him following "the slap seen around the world," he could still face penalty from his peers at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as the actors union as a formal investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Academy and show producers have faced backlash over why Will wasn't immediately removed from the ceremony and allowed to accept an Oscar moments later for Best Actor.

