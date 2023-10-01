Jada Pinkett Smith is hoping for 'closure' over the death of Tupac Shakur
Jada Pinkett Smith is hoping for "closure" after a man was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, years after they met in high school.
Jada Pinkett Smith is hoping for "closure" after a man was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, years after they met in high school.
George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” sought to create a book that equips young Black and queer people with tools and resources that Johnson said he would have found valuable in their younger years. The book was met with resounding praise and awards but also with backlash, landing near the top of the list of banned books in America.
While Messi remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over DRV PNK Stadium and Inter Miami's loyal supporters.
Canelo Alvarez routed Jermell Charlo to retain the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But does it make sense to have him face Terence Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion, in his next outing?
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.