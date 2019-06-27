Jada Pinkett Smith didn't want to interview Jordyn Woods after the Kardashian-Thompson cheating scandal

Remember that infamous Jordyn Woods interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk"? It almost didn't happen.

After rumors arose in late February that Jordyn Woods had an affair with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the 21-year-old model appeared on Smith's Facebook Live show. But in a new interview with People, Smith revealed it took some convincing on her end.

“It actually wasn’t something I wanted to do because it was very close (to home)," she said. Smith has been open about her and husband Will Smith's struggles with married life.

"But as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, ‘I really need you in this platform’ and Will felt like it was supremely important," she continued. "Jordyn really felt like it was the only safe place that she could do that interview... So I was like, 'OK, let’s do it.' ”

The Smith and Woods families go way back: Jordyn's father, John, was a sound engineer on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which Will Smith starred in. Jada said she's known Jordyn "her whole life."

“I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story. That’s it," Smith added. "She’s a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don’t necessarily know how to handle… You just (try to) help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we’ve all come across.”

In their March interview, Woods admitted she and Thompson had kissed, but denied speculation that she was the reason Kardashian and Thompson had broken up.

"I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," Woods said. "This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, but I know I'm not the reason."

Kardashian thought differently. She took to Twitter following the episode, accusing Woods of being the reason her family is broken.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Kardashian later walked back her comments, admitting that she was going through a rough time and felt humiliated by the rumors but apologized for placing the blame on Woods.

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister," she added. "But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jada Pinkett Smith didn't want to interview Jordyn Woods after the Kardashian-Thompson cheating scandal