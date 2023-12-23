Jacob Elordi's New True Crime Thriller Looks Like His Most Unsettling Role Yet

Sure, Saltburn and Priscilla are hot topics, but let's talk about Jacob Elordi's upcoming psychological thriller.

A new trailer for He Went That Way dropped, and I'm beyond excited.

It's a true crime thriller based on the book Luke Karamazov by Conrad Hilberry, starring Jacob in his creepiest role alongside Zachary Quinto.

Jacob's character appears more unsettling from the trailer alone than Saltburn's Felix Catton.

And even more sinister than Euphoria's Nate Jacobs, if you can believe it.

The film tells the story of Jim Goodwin (played by Zachary), a celebrity animal trainer with a pet chimpanzee named Spanky.

Jim picks up hitchhiker Bobby Falls (played by Jacob) on Route 66, only to discover he's a serial killer. Yikes.

The movie takes inspiration from the real-life serial killer Larry Lee Ranes and animal trainer Dave Pitts. Dave was the only survivor of Larry's 1964 killing spree while traveling with The Ice Capades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the crime-thriller is the first and only feature film of director Jeffrey Darling, who died at age 60 in a March 2022 accident, shortly after the film completed principal photography. Vertical

With startling scenes like this...

And shocking scenes like this..

This might be the spiciest film yet from the Priscilla star, and the fans are excited:

Check out the full trailer here for Vertical's new thriller.

He Went That Way premieres in select theaters on January 5 and On Demand on January 12th!

I can't wait.