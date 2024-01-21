Jacob Elordi Gets Mocked for ‘The Kissing Booth’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Opening

“Saturday Night Live” is back for the first time in 2024. The Jan. 20 episode marked the first of the new year, with host Jacob Elordi and musical guest Reneé Rapp. Upon announcing the popular guests, NBC almost immediately began selling merch for the episode, anticipating just how popular the two are.

During Elordi’s opening monologue, he first mentioned “Saltburn,” the current buzzy movie that made headlines for its graphic sex scenes. “You might know me from ‘Saltburn.’ Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks,” he began, cutting to a scene when his co-star, Barry Keoghan, has sex with a grave. “I was the one in the grave. If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. If you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.”

More from Variety

He then went to fan questions, first being asked who his favorite Elvis is — young or old. He responded, “‘Lilo and Stitch’ Elvis.” (The actor, who portrays the icon in “Priscilla,” recently admitted he was only really familiar with Elvis because of the 2002 animated film.)

After one woman was called on and answered, “No question, just want to look at you,” the next remark came from cast member Sarah Sherman, who said she thought his film was “absolutely gross.”

When he said that “Saltburn” isn’t for anyone, she replied, “What the hell is a ‘Saltburn’? I’m talking about ‘The Kissing Booth.’ Two people kissing on the mouth… ew!” After a loud applause, Elordi laughed and admitted, “Yeah, you know what, kissing is kind of weird when you think about it.”

The comment regarding his Netflix YA franchise, which featured three films between 2018 and 2021, comes two months after he said in an interview he “didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies.”

“Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape,” he told GQ in November. “How is caring about your output pretentious? But not caring, and knowingly feeding people shit, knowing that you’re making money off of people’s time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?”

In addition to Elordi’s hit films “Saltburn” and “Priscilla,” he also is one of the leading stars on HBO’s “Euphoria,” portraying Nate Jacobs; the series has not begun filming the third season yet, something Elordi spoke about while promoting his “SNL” hosting gig during a “Tonight Show” appearance.

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” he told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

The second season came out in January 2022, and HBO has confirmed that the third season is expected to air in 2025.

The Jan. 20 episode also featured Rapp, who recently released her album, “Snow Angel,” and stars in the hit “Mean Girls” musical movie adaptation, playing bully Regina George. She also popped up in an early sketch, joking that she’s been “going off in every interview” so now has to do some media training.

Watch the full opening monologue below:

Jacob Elordi’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/lKlnr51oIK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2024

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.