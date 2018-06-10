Jackson Odell, ‘iCarly’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor, Dies at 20

“The Goldbergs” actor Jackson Odell has died. He was 20.

Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on eight episodes of the ABC sitcom from 2013-2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told TheWrap Sunday.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed and is pending autopsy.

Also Read: 'The Goldbergs' Spinoff Ordered to Series at ABC

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell,” the family said in a statement emailed to TheWrap. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately.”

The actor’s other TV credits include parts on “Private Practice,” “iCarly,” “Modern Family,” “Arrested Development” and “The Fosters.”

He also appeared in the 2011 movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” with actress Heather Graham.

Also Read: 'The Goldbergs' Faces Boycott by Trump Supporters After Creator Criticizes President From 'Spaceballs'

Odell was also a singer-songwriter who contributed several original tunes to the soundtrack for the 2018 movie “Forever My Girl,” including “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina’s hit “Wings of an Angel.”

He was known for sharing videos of himself singing covers of popular artists’ songs on YouTube over the years.

Related stories from TheWrap:

'The Goldbergs' Spinoff Ordered to Series at ABC

Ratings: 'Empire,' 'Survivor' and 'The Goldbergs' All Beat 'A Very Pentatonix Christmas'

'The Goldbergs' Faces Boycott by Trump Supporters After Creator Criticizes President From 'Spaceballs'

ABC Renews 'The Goldbergs' for 2 More Seasons