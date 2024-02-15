Jackson Mahomes Deemed A Hero After Protecting Child At Parade Mass Shooting

Jackson Mahomes is being hailed as a hero after helping protect innocent bystanders, including a young child, during the shooting incident at the Chiefs’ championship parade.

Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was present at Union Station during the time of the shooting, which left one person dead and 21 people wounded.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), a woman on social media credited Jackson with helping to comfort her and others while assisting a young boy who had been separated from his parents in the midst of the chaos.

“I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a newfound respect for Jackson Mahomes,” user @jess6mami wrote on X, formerly Twitter, one day after the mass shooting. “Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains. And he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down.”

According to reports, the hail of bullets occurred shortly after the Chiefs team had delivered speeches and vacated the area; many were surprised that Mahomes was still on site at the time of the shooting. The gunfire resulted in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone fatality connected to the incident, who was mourned in a statement given by one of the deceased’s coworkers.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the message read. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

Three suspects have been arrested and are now in police custody. No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting as of press time.

