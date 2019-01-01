Jackass Star Bam Margera Reveals He's Checking Himself into Alcohol Rehab for the Third Time

Jackass' Bam Margera Checks Himself into Rehab for the Third Time

Bam Margera is checking into alcohol rehab for the third time.

Late Monday evening, the 39-year-old pro skateboarder and former star of Jackass — who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism — announced the news on Instagram that he was entering treatment once again.

“Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time,” he captioned a shot of himself holding his 1-year-old son Phoenix Wolf, whom he shares with his wife, Nicole Boyd. “I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.”

Margera’s decision to enter rehab for alcoholism comes a year after his most recent stint in treatment, which was announced following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

“Thanks to @johnnyschillereff of element skateboards for checking me into alcohol rehab today. No phones here, see y’all soon,” he wrote in an Instagram post in January 2018.

He also shared a snapshot of his bathroom inside the facility. “Rehab privileges- having my own bathroom, i can piss and floss simultaneously, and I get to use my phone an hour a day!” he added.

Margera was arrested last year in Los Angeles for “driving under the influence of alcohol.” The incident marked the first time Margera had been taken into custody for a DUI. His bail was set at $15,000, and he was released shortly after, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His mother, April, later told Page Six that her son was focusing on the future and getting professional help after the incident.

“He feels a lot better,” she said. “He had a bad night. He’s embarrassed by it. He’s mad at himself for being stupid. Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and for his family.”

Margera previously opened up to PEOPLE about learning to skateboard again after years of alcohol abuse, crediting the sport with helping him get his life back on track after hitting rock bottom.

“I took a five-year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals,” he said. “So I was s—bag wasted every night, and eventually was like, ‘This has to stop.’ Once I woke up in my own puke and p–, I knew I had to cut it off.”

“I just reached a point where drinking got really old,” he added. “I just looked at the big picture, like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester cracking jokes with the locals.’ So I stopped.”

Margera’s Jackass costar Ryan Dunn died in 2011 while driving under the influence of alcohol.