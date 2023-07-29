Jackass star Bam Margera ordered to stand trial after allegedly rupturing brother's eardrum

Jackass star Bam Margera could be facing prison time after a judge ruled that he must stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during a fight at their family home in Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, Margera's brother Jess testified Thursday about the alleged altercation, which took place in April at their home near Philadelphia. Jess said that after Bam saw a text message suggesting he needed mental health treatment, Bam hit his brother in the nose and ear so hard that he ruptured his eardrum. Jess also said that Bam kicked in Jess' girlfriend's bedroom door (at which point she called the police), left Jess a threatening note, and threatened to shoot some family members.

Margera has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges including simple assault and making terroristic threats. With regard to the latter charges, prosecutors agreed to drop two of the initial four counts of terroristic threats.

Bam Margera in 2012

Mike McGregor/Getty Images Bam Margera in 2012

In court Thursday, Jess reportedly said he didn't want to get his brother in trouble, he simply wants "him to get the help, because I feel like this is our last chance." Jess added, "I don't care about the money. My brother's a good dude when he's not messed up. I don't think he would hurt a fly. It's just when he's been up for days, it's scary."

Judge Albert Iacocca ordered Margera to a drug and alcohol screening in order to remain free on bail, which was posted at $50,000, telling him, "We want to make sure you're safe, secure, and alive." In response, Margera revealed that, in order to see his 5-year-old son, he underwent drug and alcohol treatment this year, and that he has been living with former NBA star Lamar Odom.

Representatives for Margera didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Friday.

An attorney for Margera, Michael van der Veen, said in a statement to PEOPLE, "The preliminary hearing was important because we got two misdemeanors withdrawn and three held for court. Beyond that, we were able to get valuable testimony to build and support our defense in this case."

Van der Veen added, "Judge Albert Michael Iacocca did a great job treating Mr. Margera just as he would anybody else. The ordering of a drug and alcohol evaluation is standard operating procedure in a case like this. We're hopeful in the end the matter will stay out of the courts and remain the personal business of this family."

