'Jackass' star Bam Margera located by police after fleeing rehab

Bam Margera is "no longer missing" after fleeing court-ordered rehab, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. (Photo: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Bam Margera has been found after going missing from treatment this week.

"Mr. Margera was located by our officers on Wednesday," a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. "He is no longer missing."

The 42-year-old Jackass star, who has long struggled with addiction, was reported missing from a Florida rehab facility on Monday. According to TMZ, he left the facility in a black sedan after telling the manager he was unhappy with their services and was going to find a different facility. Because Margera was required under a court order to be at the facility, he was reported missing to police.

While out, he posted a picture to Instagram Tuesday of himself with his "new AA sponsor." Additional photos showed him out at a bar-restaurant.

TMZ reports that Margera was ultimately located by police at a local hotel on Wednesday. He "voluntarily" went back to the treatment center with assistance from a crisis intervention team.

In May, Margera completed one year of treatment at the drug and alcohol facility. He declared himself "back" and "free" on social media.

He told TMZ at the time that his goal is to return to Southern California and work with sober skaters. In the immediate future, he was staying in Florida, where he lives with his wife, Nicole Boyd, and 4-year-old son Wolf, to continue as an outpatient at a treatment facility.

Margera's sobriety has been quite a journey, including being taken back to rehab in September after police were called to a St. Pete Beach hotel about someone in emotional distress. Just prior, Margera's wife filed for full custody of their son, though the couple remained married. In 2019, Margera was admitted to rehab after being arrested trespassing at a Los Angeles hotel. Around that time, he pleaded for help from Dr. Phil in a social media video that he'd been in four rehab programs and had seen 28 doctors, none of which had helped. He's been in and out of treatment since the aughts — when Jackass ruled the MTV airwaves and then hopped to the big screen.

Margera was fired from the last film in the franchise, Jackass Forever, which came out in February, for violating a sobriety condition. He sued Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures and others over what he called in the lawsuit "inhumane treatment." A settlement was reached, the terms of which remain private.