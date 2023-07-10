Jack White Slams ‘Disgusting’ Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and More for Interacting With ‘Fascist, Racist, Piece of S—‘ Donald Trump

Jack White is taking aim at celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for “normalizing” Donald Trump by meeting him at public events. The two actors, along with Joe Rogan and Guy Fieri, were photographed interacting with Trump at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas over the weekend. White shared photos of the interactions on his Instagram account while calling out the four men.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote in his post. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III”

White often uses social media to put Trump on blast. He announced last November he was quitting Twitter after owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account after it was banned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White said at the time. “That is officially an asshole move. Why don’t you be truthful? Tell it like it is. People like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money (How else could Trump possibly interest you?).”

The UFC 290 event is not the first public event where Wahlberg has mingled with Trump. The actor played in a celebrity golf tournament with the former President over a decade ago.

“He was very Donald Trump-like, talking about the things that he does, things that he has, business interests, properties, stuff like that,” Wahlberg once told The Guardian about his first meeting with Trump. “But he wasn’t ever mean or rude. I don’t think he asked me too many personal questions, or about what I do.”

