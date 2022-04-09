Jack White proposes, then gets married at Detroit show

It was a nice day for a White wedding.

Jack White proposed to, and then immediately married, his girlfriend and fellow musician Olivia Jean during a performance in Detroit on Friday.

The rocker popped the question near the end of his set at the Masonic Temple Theatre while performing the White Stripes' 2001 single "Hotel Yorba."

Jack White

Mike Mulholland/MLB Photos via Getty Images Jack White performing in Detroit in April 2022

Just a few minutes later, after the set concluded, White and Jean re-emerged for an encore with their families, surprising the crowd with a makeshift wedding ceremony officiated by White's Third Man Records cofounder Ben Swank. White's and Jean's bass players also served as the best man and maid of honor, according to the Detroit Free Press.

It's unclear how long the two musicians have been dating, as their relationship was not known to the public before White's proposal. Jean signed to Third Man Records in 2009 and has released two solo albums as well as an LP with her garage rock band the Black Belles on the label. (White was previously married to his White Stripes bandmate Meg White from 1996 to 2000, and to the English model Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013.)

Friday also saw the release of White's latest album, Fear of the Dawn, his fourth solo studio record. (And he performed the National Anthem for the Detroit Tigers' opening-day game — talk about a packed day!) In her review, EW's Leah Greenblatt called the album "primal-scream therapy with occasional melodies" and noted, "[White] may be a mogul in his mid-40s now, but you can't take the guy out of the garage."

