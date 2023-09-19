Jack Thorne BBC Drama ‘Best Interests’ Sells To Australia, France, Israel

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Thorne’s heartwrenching BBC drama Best Interests starring Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen has sold to a wealth of territories.

In the run-up to Mipcom Cannes, Fifth Season has struck deals with France Télévisions (France), RTÉ (Ireland), ABC (Australia), Hot (Israel), Antenna (Greece), NPO (Netherlands) and Now TV (Hong Kong).

The series, which aired in June on the BBC, sees Horgan and Sheen play married couple Nicci and Andrew, whose daughter Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process.

Produced by AC Chapter One in association with Fifth Season, the show was well-reviewed and watched by a consolidated audience of around 3M per week. Speaking exclusively to Deadline in June, Thorne reflected on how Bad Sisters creator Horgan’s “terrifying” notes helped shape the series.

Arvand Khosravi, Fifth Season’s SVP Scripted TV Strategy, called Best Interests “television drama at its finest. “Sharon Horgan, Michael Sheen, and the rest of this enviable cast bring Jack Thorne’s beautiful vision to life with masterful performances,” he added. “It is no surprise to me that this series has resonated with broadcasters from all over the world.”

Best Interests EPs are Sophie Gardiner (Howards End, Chimerica), Toby Bentley (Kiri, Boy Swallows Universe), Thorne Lucy Richer for BBC One with Horgan and Sheen. The series is produced by Jenny Frayn (Help) and directed by Michael Keillor (Roadkill, Strike).

