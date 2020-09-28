Jack Quaid says 'f*** Donald Trump' as dad Dennis clarifies involvement in COVID-19 PSA

Jack Quaid left no doubts about his feelings on President Donald Trump in a tweet he sent over the weekend.

“Hey it’s 11:24pm on a Saturday and I just thought this would be a good time to say: F*** Donald Trump,” wrote Quaid, the 28-year-old son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

The Boys actor’s comment came the same weekend that Politico reported his movie star dad, Dennis Quaid, was among the celebrities recruited to help “defeat despair” amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an upcoming tax payer-funded, $300 million ad campaign reportedly ordered by Trump himself. The ads are expected to “lean heavily on video interviews between administration officials and celebrities, who will discuss aspects of the coronavirus outbreak and address the Trump administration’s response to the crisis,” according to the news outlet.

The elder Quaid denied that was the case. While he acknowledged that he had recently done a PSA for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute on Health and Infectious Disease, and had Fauci on his podcast — as have other celebs — it was strictly to raise awareness and prevent further deaths from COVID-19. “It was in no way political,” he said, stressing that he was not paid. “In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci and I both talked about it before, that it was not to be political. This virus is not political.” Quaid said his intention was to raise awareness of COVID-19 and the prevention of further deaths.

“NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPOLITICIZED,” the Frequency star said Sunday. He explained in a video message to followers that he was feeling “some rage” and “a lot of disappointment” about the reports he had done a campaign ad and endorsement of Trump.

Back in April, Quaid did back up Trump in an interview with The Daily Beast, when he said he thought the president was “handling [the pandemic] in a good way.”

Quaid is not the only recognizable name mentioned in reports about the planned ad campaign. Gospel singer CeCe Winans explained in a video post that while she had filmed a conversation with Surgeon General Jerome Adams that she had been invited to have, it focused on the importance of wearing a mask during the pandemic. “It was not political at all,” Winans said.

