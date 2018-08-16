Jack Osbourne and Ex-Wife Lisa Settle Divorce 3 Months After Separation: Report

Jack Osbourne is reportedly officially divorced.

He and ex-wife Lisa finalized their divorce just three months after announcing their separation, according to TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jack responded to Lisa’s petition for divorce on Wednesday and agreed to joint custody of their three daughters Andy Rose, 4, Pearl Clementine, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 6 months.

Jack also denied Lisa spousal support, according to court documents. TMZ reports that the former couple has agreed on an upfront cash payout rather than monthly payments.

Both cited irreconcilable differences as to the reason for their divorce.

Lisa filed for divorce in May after nearly six years of marriage.

The pair shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts that night.

“Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” they wrote. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.”

RELATED: Jack and Lisa Osbourne Feel ‘Disappointed’ About Divorce: ‘What’s Best Is We Separate Lovingly’

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” the statement continued. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.”

“We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends,” the two added. “Lots of love, Jack and Lisa.”