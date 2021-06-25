Jack Black sustains injury while filming final episode of 'Conan'

The final episode of CONAN aired Thursday night, and to help Conan O'Brien close out his 11-year run on TBS, comedian and actor Jack Black stopped by sporting a couple brand new accessories – a cane and a leg brace.

Wanting Conan's last show to be extra special, Black had planned a big pre-taped musical number, during which he would pretend to get injured and carried out by the paramedics, only to escape and run back into the theater. However, as irony would have it, he actually got injured for real.

Conan shared that the funniest part of the story was when they asked the ambulance on set to help Black, only to discover that they were actors hired for the bit.

"Today, just to be safe, I got an M.R.I. and they were like yeah, no, it's a real sprain. You've got some damage there. You're going to have to take it easy. No dancing, no running, no physical craziness for a while, you're going to have to heal up. And I was so bummed, because I was like I wanted to be the best guest of all time for your final episode and, instead, I am literally the lamest of all time," said Black.

Conan said that, while he was sorry Black got hurt, it also "felt fitting" for his show. "Of course we would think of a bit with Jack, where Jack pretends to get hurt and, while shooting it, Jack gets hurt. We're the only show in the history of the medium that would ever do that. It's somehow fitting," said Conan.

However, a sprained ankle wasn't going to keep Black from making Conan's last episode epic, as he pointed out that the doctor didn't say he couldn't sing, and launched into an epic rock performance, that had Conan tweeting: "I asked @JackBlack to be the final guest on my TBS show … and BY ALMIGHTY GOD HE BROUGHT THE THUNDER." (@ConanOBrien)