Jack Black sprains his ankle while filming a big musical number for 'Conan' finale

From the Largo Theater in Hollywood, the final episode of CONAN aired Thursday night, and to help Conan O'Brien close out his 11-year run on TBS, comedian and actor Jack Black came through sporting a couple brand new accessories – a cane and a leg brace.

Wanting Conan's last show to be extra special, Black had planned on pre-taping a big musical number, during which he would fake an injury and get carried out by the paramedics, only to escape and run back into the theater because that's how much he loves the host. However, the ironic part of his story was that he actually got injured for real while filming.

Conan shared that the funniest part was when they asked the ambulance there on set to help Black, only to discover that they were actors hired for the bit.

"Today, just to be safe, I got an M.R.I. and they were like yeah, no, it's a real sprain. You've got some damage there. You're going to have to take it easy. No dancing, no running, no physical craziness for a while, you're going to have to heal up. And I was so bummed, because I was like I wanted to be the best guest of all time for your final episode and, instead, I am literally the lamest of all time," said Black.

Conan said that, while he was sorry Black got hurt, it also "felt fitting" for his show. "Of course we would think of a bit with Jack, where Jack pretends to get hurt and, while shooting it, Jack gets hurt. We're the only show in the history of the medium that would ever do that. It's somehow fitting," said Conan.

However, a sprained ankle wasn't going to keep Black from making Conan's last episode epic, as he pointed out that the doctor didn't say he couldn't sing, and launched into an epic rock performance.

Prior to Black bringing down the house, another comedian and actor also made a hilarious appearance – Will Ferrell – who pointed out that he also appeared on Conan's final episode of Late Night With Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien. And because he said it was getting "exhausting," Ferrell decided to pre-tape a string of talk show goodbyes for Conan to use for all of his future projects, starting with one dedicated to Conan's upcoming show on HBO Max.

"Hey, Conan, congratulations on an outstanding run on your HBO Max show. People will say six episodes isn't a lot but you packed enough entertainment in them for eight episodes," joked Ferrell.

Finally, Conan's final words were words of advice, as the longtime late night host shared, "My advice to anyone watching right now, it is not easy to do. It is not easy to do. But try and do what you love, with people you love, and if you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on Earth, I swear to God, it really is. So good night, thank you very much!"

The final episode of CONAN aired June 24th at 10 p.m. on TBS.

