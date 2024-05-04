J.K. Rowling Is So Transphobic Even Elon Musk Wants Her to Shut Up

J.K. Rowling has been on the anti-trans train for years, but her ramblings have gotten so exhausting that even anti-LGBT loudmouth Elon Musk wants her to move on.

Replying to a verbose (700+ words!) post by the Harry Potter author from nearly a month ago, Musk voiced his agreement with the general thrust of her points—which amounted to several blocks of reheated ideas on why she thinks transgender women aren’t women—but gently guided her to other endeavors.

“While I heartily agree with your points regarding sex/gender, may I suggest also posting interesting and positive content on other matters?” the billionaire, who has tirelessly platformed right-wingers and fascists, wrote.

Post-Harry Potter success, the author’s most notable writing has certainly been her trans-exclusionary points on feminism. Musk has had his own slew of unhinged anti-trans Twitter rampages over the years, but he’s also boosted other types of hate as well, including antisemitic conspiracy theories, misinformation about the IQs of Black people, and the white supremacist conspiracy theory that immigrants are taking over the country.

Perhaps, in Musk’s opinion, one of those topics would be better suited to Rowling’s literary gifts.

