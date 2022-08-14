Warner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threat Against J.K. Rowling Made After Salman Rushdie Attack

Warner Bros. Discovery has condemned the threats made against “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling after she expressed concern for “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie.

On Friday, after Rushdie was attacked on stage in western New York, Rowling tweeted in response: “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2022

A Twitter user then threatened Rowling with the message: “Don’t worry you are next.” Rowling tweeted Twitter directly with the message: “any chance of some support?”

Rowling also thanked those sending her supportive messages, adding that the “Police are involved.”

On Sunday, Warner Bros. Discovery issued a statement: “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

Meanwhile, Rushdie, 75, has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk. The person accused of attacking the author has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and remains in custody without bail.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with Rushdie.

“Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker,” Biden said in a statement.

“Salman Rushdie — with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced — stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression,” the statement added.

