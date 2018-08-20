J.K. Rowling Taunts Trump With A 'Disgusting' Rewrite Of His Latest Twitter Rant

Author J.K. Rowling took a new swipe at President Donald Trump on Sunday,

Author J.K. Rowling took a new swipe at President Donald Trump on Sunday, rewriting his latest angry tweet.

Trump had complained about “fake news” in light of a New York Times report that White House counsel Don McGahn was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

But the “Harry Potter” author’s update looks like it came more from a school playground than the Oval Office:

I do'nt care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a diffrent Scool you haven't heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don't have to tell you there Names for this to be True. pic.twitter.com/vTXm13DShu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2018

The British author has been a steady Trump critic on social media.

Last month, she took a literary jibe at the president, using a line from Lewis Carroll’s 1871 novel, Through The Looking-Glass, to mock one of his “no collusion” tweets.

And earlier this summer, Rowling ― one of the best-selling authors of all time ― laughed off Trump’s claim that he prides himself on his ability to write in a tweet that contained a typo.