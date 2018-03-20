J.K. Rowling had a heartwarming response to this struggling 'Harry Potter' fan

When she's not busy hammering trolls into the ground on Twitter, J.K. Rowling likes to take time to interact with her fans.

She's previously comforted people on Mother's Day and Christmas, and reached out directly to people who tweeted at her to ask for help and advice.

And on Monday, she did it again.

SEE ALSO: 27 times J.K. Rowling was the hero we all needed in 2016

It started when a Harry Potter fan tweeted to thank Rowling for her books, which she said provided an escape from her depression.

Dragging myself through another bout of severe #depression and re-reading the #HarryPotter series to strengthen my Patronus. A million thanks to @jk_rowling for the magical escape that's always there when it's needed ❤ — Sally Burns (@joosylemon) March 19, 2018

Less than 20 minutes later, Rowling responded.

Those stories saved their author, too. Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people. Keep that Patronus powerful ✨ https://t.co/d9ByD4WtCo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 19, 2018

Shortly after, a fan asked Rowling which books she turns to when she's going through a tough time.

I grew up with your stories and they’ve always helped me through tough times, but besides the stories of your own making, I can’t help but to wonder which ones you turned to when going through a tough time yourself. — Sara (@skummelhummel) March 19, 2018

To tell you the truth, when I'm really stressed or overwhelmed I turn to biographies of people who've led turbulent lives. I find it soothing and inspiring to read about people who've endured and overcome. https://t.co/oGDFHH5dzG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 19, 2018

Books really are a wonderful thing.

If you want to talk to someone or are experiencing suicidal thoughts you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Childline on 0800 1111. If you're in the US, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Alternatively, an additional list of international resource is available here.