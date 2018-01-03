J.J. Abrams’ Next ‘Cloverfield’ Installment ‘God Particle’ Shifts Release Date Again

The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release.

“God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. 24, 2017 release date to Oct. 27, 2017 after Paramount took it off its schedule, and it was renamed “2017 Cloverfield Movie.”

The project was then moved again to Feb. 2, 2018, but without any marketing surrounding the film only one month away from the release, it was unclear whether it would be proceeding.

“God Particle,” directed by Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah with a screenplay by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung, is set in the near future and tells the story of a team of astronauts on a space station who make a terrifying discovery involving a new energy source — the “God Particle” — and their desperate fight for survival. The film boasts an international cast including David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris O’Dowd, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, and Daniel Brühl.

The film has been in development since 2012. Abrams also produced the 2016 “Cloverfield” sequel “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which starred John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and John Gallagher, Jr and was directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

