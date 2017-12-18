J.J. Abrams has already pitched the plot of Star Wars 9 to Disney

Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have only just hit screens, but according to reports J.J. Abrams has already pitched his plot to Disney in preparation for Star Wars 9.

He and his co-writer Chris Terrio, who won the Oscar for Argo in 2012, have both been to the Mouse House with their plan to end the current trilogy.

According to reports, Disney boss Bob Iger let slip the news while discussing both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the recent Disney merger with Fox, telling investors that they’d be in the office ‘tomorrow morning’ (December 15) with the outline.

Prior to Abrams getting back on board, following his successful turn in helming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it was Jurassic World helmsman Colin Trevorrow who was going to be rounding out the Star Wars story.

However, after clashing with his vision, he and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy parted ways.

On jumping back in to the Star Wars universe, Abrams said: “I had no intention to return. But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven.”

Abrams will conclude this current set of three movies before Rian Johnson gets back on board to make a further three films on his own, as announced in November.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, who clearly got on better working with former Breaking Bad director Johnson than she did with Trevorrow.

“He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Johnson and his long-time collaborator Ram Bergman, who will produce, said: “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi.

“Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

Star Wars 9 will arrive on screens on December 20, 2019.

