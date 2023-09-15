J Balvin and Usher Show Off Their ‘Dientes’ and DJ Khaled Busts a Move in New Video

J Balvin’s new single “Dientes” has landed with a matching, neon-colored music video featuring guest artists Usher and DJ Khaled.

The EDM and reggaeton track “Dientes,” meaning teeth in Spanish, was made using an interpolation of Usher’s 2004 record-breaking hit, “Yeah!” The music video is set against lively city streets and bright indoor dance floors that place all three stars on center stage. Khaled even hits his signature, viral dance move atop a Dance Dance Revolution-looking video game.

Usher’s 2004 cover of Vibe magazine also regularly flashes on the screen (with the same “Cheating, Fighting and Getting High… Yeah!” headline) in reference to R&B artist’s career.

The track was produced by an impressive team comprised of Mura Masa, Fred Ball, DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz, Tainy, and Michael Brun, and is described as a “testament to J Balvin’s ability to reinvent and reimagine music while staying true to his Latino roots,” in a press release.

Balvin has not released a full-length studio record since his 2021 album “Jose,” which included hit singles like “Qué Más Pues?” with Maria Becerra, and “Un Día (One Day),” a song by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.

The Colombian singer has been credited for inspiring several of the rising and top reggaeton artists on today’s charts including Karol G, with whom Balvin recently shared a stage for Karol’s stadium trek in the United States. His music catalog boasts over 110 billion streams to date, recording the most number of streams in the history of Vevo.

