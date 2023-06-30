Ivanka Trump's Separation From Donald Trump May Be Complete Now That She's Dismissed From This Family Event



Ivanka Trump has been inching further and further away from Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign after revealing that she and husband Jared Kushner were tossing their political ambitions aside. And just this week, the oldest daughter of the former president received good news that puts her family’s legal woes even further behind her.



On Tuesday, a New York appeals court gave Ivanka the answer that she had been hoping for: she’s dismissed from the $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Ivanka, Donald Trump, and her adult brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric were accused of inflating the Trump Organization assets in order to obtain favorable loans. Ivanka and her legal team had been fighting hard against the allegations since she claimed this particular aspect of the business wasn’t part of her job description, and some of it even occurred when she no longer worked for her dad’s company.

That argument worked in her favor as the state’s statute of limitations had run out on the earlier claims while the later claims confirmed that she was no longer with the Trump Organization. According to court documents obtained by CBS News, Ivanka’s legal team argued that the lawsuit “does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements.”



That ruling doesn’t exclude Donald Trump, Donald Jr., or Eric from the upcoming trial, which is expected to start in October. Ivanka is probably breathing a sigh of relief because this was a major tie to her family’s ongoing controversies. Her newfound independence has been a major theme for her and Kushner after they exited the White House. Now that the legal case is off her shoulders, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ivanka take an even greater step away from Donald Trump — both personally and professionally.

