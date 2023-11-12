Ivanka Trump’s Testimony Behavior Was the Opposite of Her White House Persona, Former Aide Claims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Ivanka Trump took the stand for her father, former US President Donald Trump’s, NYC fraud trial, many noticed a few red flags. For one thing, she was asked to speak up numerous times, she spoke quite timidly, and claimed she couldn’t recall more than 30 instances. Many thought this was quite unlike her usual public persona, and one of her former aides even claimed she thought Ivanka’s testimony, and her behavior, weren’t at all “truthful.”

On Nov 11, the I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House author Stephanie Grisham talked to MSNBC via MSN about Ivanka’s testimony. Specifically, she discussed how the Ivanka she knew while she was in Trump’s administration wasn’t who she saw on the stand.

“I don’t buy that she doesn’t recall things,” Grisham said about the Trump Card author. “Ivanka Trump is a very, very smart woman and has an amazing memory. I used to actually always marvel about that when I worked with her.”

She added, “So the talking about not recalling kind of rang a little not true to me. But her behavior was exactly the opposite of her father’s and that is what I saw the entire time was with them.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter, enters New York State Supreme Court for his civil fraud trial on November 08, 2023 in New York City.

For those who don’t know, Ivanka had to take the stand as a witness for the prosecution to probe her on what she knew about the alleged fraud in the Trump family. Donald, among many others attached to this trial, has been accused of “fraudulently inflating the former president’s fortune by as much as $2.2 billion since 2011,” per Yahoo.

Throughout her testimony, Ivanka claimed she didn’t recall many incidents that were brought up, and even said, per The New York Times, “Those weren’t things that I was privy to.”

