Ivanka Trump Showed Family Solidarity in a Rare Holiday Appearance With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Ivanka Trump has kept a low-key profile when it comes to anything associated with her father, Donald Trump, these days. It looks like Christmas was the exception this year as she, Jared Kushner, and their three kids, Arabella, 12; Joseph, 10; and Theodore,7, made a rare appearance at Mar-a-Lago.

The former White House senior adviser wore a Barbiecore pink floral dress as she stood next to the former president who smiled broadly. It looked like it was a formal evening at the Florida club as all of the children were sharply dressed and stood in front of a grandly decorated Christmas tree that towered over the six family members. Ivanka added a “Merry Christmas” GIF to the photo which clearly indicated that this was a family-sanctioned evening, no one should take this as a sign that she’s joining Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Jared Kushner, Arabella, Theodore, Donald Trump, Joseph, and Ivanka Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka has stuck to her statement that she shared in November 2022 about another run for the White House. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” the statement read. She and Kushner stayed largely out of the spotlight for the past three years, only beginning to emerge in their coveted social circles recently.

Donald Trump’s oldest daughter has started to venture out more, having grown closer to bestie Kim Kardashian over the last few years. She not only showed up at Kim’s 43rd birthday party, but they also reconnected at the Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas. Ivanka is staying true to her word — politics are out and her high society life is in.

However, there is reportedly one family member who is going back to politics: Melania Trump. A Page Six source claimed that the former first lady is ready to get back on the campaign trail. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history,” they said. “She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around.” With 2024 just days away, political watchers will quickly see who draws the line on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, but Ivanka looks like she’s sitting this one out.

Ivanka Trump

